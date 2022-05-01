Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Increases By 81.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,551. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

