Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sify Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.