SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Graham Campbell Thody sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.23, for a total transaction of C$733,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,323.33.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

