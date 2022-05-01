Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,029,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,074. The company has a market capitalization of $421.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

