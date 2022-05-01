Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $146.61. 1,133,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

