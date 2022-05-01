Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 169,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

