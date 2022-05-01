Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,131,000 after acquiring an additional 56,502 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $10.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.13 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

