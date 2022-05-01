Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $15.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.38. 4,741,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

