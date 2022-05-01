Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $898,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Waste Management by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 82,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.44. 2,238,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,273. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.79 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

