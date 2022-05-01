Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.06.

NYSE LLY traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,183. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

