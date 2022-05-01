Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.82. 3,515,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

