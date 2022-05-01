Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 265,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $777.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $33,267.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,006,939 shares in the company, valued at $16,372,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,660 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.