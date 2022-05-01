Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,667. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.37.
