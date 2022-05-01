Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,343,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,230. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.