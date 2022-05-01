Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,717. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.