Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 72.9% in April

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,548 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 213,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares during the period.

Shares of QQD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. 10,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

