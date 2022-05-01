Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $28,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after buying an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,493,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

