SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJM Holdings Limited engages in the development and operation of casinos and related facilities in Macau. Its gaming operations are comprised of VIP table gaming, Mass Market table gaming and slot machines. The Company also engages in in the operation of hotels and property holding business. SJM Holdings Limited is based in Central, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. SJM has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

