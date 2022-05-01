SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SKYT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 134,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

