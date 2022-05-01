SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

