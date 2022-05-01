Smaugs NFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46,347.00 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $746,131.00 and approximately $46,347.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.25 or 0.07239086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042865 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.