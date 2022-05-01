Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.4 days.
Shares of SMFTF traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $60.07.
About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.