Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,033,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707,612. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock worth $80,926,353.

Several analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

