Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $212.49. 480,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

