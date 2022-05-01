Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of STWRY stock remained flat at $$7.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

STWRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

