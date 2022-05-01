Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

