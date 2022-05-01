Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03. Sompo has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

