SonoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (SONO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. SonoCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $5.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SonoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.25 or 0.07239086 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042865 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 114,372,759 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

