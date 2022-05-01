Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SONY traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. Sony Group has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $133.75.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.