South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,210 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 430,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,108,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306,573 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 246,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,844,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,518,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

