South Dakota Investment Council Buys 4,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 215,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,471 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,153,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $100,546,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. 2,521,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

