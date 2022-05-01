South Dakota Investment Council Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,852 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,580,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,554.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 870,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,379,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,734. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.06%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.