South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

