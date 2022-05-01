South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.85% of NOW worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $105,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE DNOW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,853. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 218.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

