South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.07 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of Ingredion worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

