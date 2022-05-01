South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after buying an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.69. The stock had a trading volume of 237,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $347.88 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

