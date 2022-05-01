South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,896 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.74% of Talos Energy worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,499,180 shares in the company, valued at $295,724,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,565,219 shares of company stock worth $80,883,656. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 614,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.