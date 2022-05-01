South Dakota Investment Council Invests $256,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 307,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,051. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

