South Dakota Investment Council Invests $60,000 in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLVM traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $44.65. 307,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

