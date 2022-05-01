South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 238,610 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,610 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.32% of Sabre worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sabre by 11,891.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

