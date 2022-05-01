South Dakota Investment Council Purchases Shares of 5,700 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $112.20. 238,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,624. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.38 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

