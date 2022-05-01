South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.32. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

