South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,820 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 559.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

VVV stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

