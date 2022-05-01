South Dakota Investment Council Sells 61 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in NVR were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded down $116.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,376.21. 15,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,628.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,098.06. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,224.65 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $96.94 by $19.62. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $63.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

