Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.39 on Friday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

