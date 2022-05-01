Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.