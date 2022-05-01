Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
NYSE:LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
