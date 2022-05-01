SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 82,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,854. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

