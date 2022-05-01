Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002056 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00154035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.00332422 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

