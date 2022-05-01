Spheroid Universe (SPH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $44,944.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $44,944.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,501,444 coins and its circulating supply is 103,707,479 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

