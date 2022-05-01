Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Update

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 263,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

